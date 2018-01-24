Winter Olympics: See The Hunky U.S. Men Heating Up The 2018 Games In Pyeongchang

They’re the hottest studs braving the cold in the 2018 Winter Olympics. From Gus Kenworth to Chris Mazder, see the American athletes proud to rep the red, white and blue.

With the time quickly counting down, the United States is putting together the final touches on its list of athletes heading over to South Korea to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Standing among the best the USA has to offer Pyeongchang are some really good looking gentlemen. Granted, they’re often wearing numerous layers – these are the winter Olympics, after all – but when they unwrap, they all come in first place in the looks department.

Take the snowboarding team. Shaun White, Ben Ferguson, Jakes Pates and Chase Josey will carved up the halfpipe for the USA. For the “Flying Tomato,” it’s a chance for him to recover after placing fourth at the 2014 Olympics, so expect him to lead his team to glory. “This will be my fourth. I won the first two but didn’t do well in Sochi, and it’s amazing how losing can motivate you,” Shaun told the Robb Report in Dec. 2017. “There are a lot of things that I’m approaching differently this time around. Has it gotten easier? A little bit, just because I’m taking the necessary steps—like I worked out this morning. I didn’t work out before. Having an agent, working out, doing all that stuff was not cool at all for a snowboarder. But it’s accepted now, and technically I am an athlete. Out of everyone in the gym, I really need to do these exercises so that I can compete.”

Red Geard, Kyle Mack, Ryan Stassel and Chris Corning will compete as part of the men’s snowboard slopsestyle team, per the Aspen Times. On top of that, the Americans can root for Jonathan Cheever, Hagen Kearney, Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff will compete in snowboardcross (with A.J. Muss and Mike Trapp competing in parallel giant slalom.

Hockey will be a chance for the country to get to know some new superstars on ice, because for the first time since 1994, no active NHL players are participating in the games. “People may not know all of our players, but we think fans will get to know them quickly, because they are exciting to watch,” U.S. coach Tony Granato told USA TODAY Sports. Former NHL players, members of the Kontinental Hockey League (Brian O’Neill and Ryan Stoa) and the German League (Chad Kolarik) will try for another “Miracle On Ice” when they face the rest of the hottest hunks on hockey skates.

Check out the gallery of the hot male athletes, HollywoodLifers. Are you excited for the games?