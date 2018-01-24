‘This Is Us’ Theory: Does Jack Die In The House Trying To Save [Spoiler]?

The reasons behind Jack’s tragic death are slowly being revealed, and a new ‘This Is Us’ theory claims that Jack dies in the fire trying to save one of his kids. However, there’s a heartbreaking twist.

Many people believe that Jack dies in the fire trying to save Kate’s dog, but Reddit user Nickelback_Expert thinks the dog is a red herring. The fan believes Jack will die in the fire trying to save Kevin, who isn’t even home when the fire starts. “It will be Kevin. Jack doesn’t know that Kevin is not returning that night,” the fan writes. “He thinks he’ll be home and see the note, hence why he wrote ‘If I don’t see you before work…’ Kate doesn’t know Kevin is gone either, so when Jack rushes his family out of the house, Kate will tell Jack that Kevin is still in there (he won’t be). Keep in mind Kevin is in a cast and crutches – Jack would have to assist him out of the house in a hurry. Jack will rush back into the burning house. This explains the guilt Kate feels — ‘it’s my fault.'”

This is a very interesting theory, and one that could prove true. This Is Us loves to surprise us. Jack going back into the burning house to get Kevin and not knowing that his son is safe would be devastating to watch. It would also be something no one would see coming. The show placed specific emphasis on Kevin in the Jan. 23 episode. After getting frustrated and lashing out at his parents over how his life is turning out, Kevin storms off to Sophie’s house. Later, Kevin calls his parents to apologize. He speaks to Rebecca, but not Jack. “I’ll just talk to him tomorrow,” Kevin tells his mom. But Kevin never sees his father again.

Jack writes Kevin a note after cleaning up the kitchen following the Super Bowl and tapes it to his son’s door: “Kevin, if I don’t see you before I go to work tomorrow, I love you. You owe us an apology.” Jack forgets that the knob to the crockpot is finicky, and the appliance ignites a flame that spreads throughout the house. The Feb. 4 episode of This Is Us, airing directly after the Super Bowl, will show Jack’s final moments. Will this theory prove true? You’re just going to have to wait and watch.

