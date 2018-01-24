‘The X-Files’: Mulder & Scully Fall Victim To The Mandela Effect

‘The X-Files’ gets back to its roots with a good ol’ fashioned conspiracy theory. Mulder and Scully find out about the Mandela Effect, and that can’t be good for anyone involved!

Well, Mulder and Scully just learned about the Mandela Effect, courtesy of a deeply paranoid and panicked conspiracist named Reggie, who thinks he’s got it all figured out. You see, “they” are wiping our memories and pasts to manipulate the present, according to Reggie. That’s why he was convinced the title of a children’s book was spelled differently (sound familiar?), and the beloved Jello of Scully’s childhood isn’t the same color. We do get to hear her say that the lemon-lime flavor tastes “like a leprechaun’s taint” so that’s worth the entire episode.

What we’re trying to figure out is whether Reggie’s just a kook, or if he’s onto something. You know, every time he confronts Mulder and/or Scully he does disappear into thin air — and so do the men who are supposedly after him. Their meetings all happen in a DC parking garage, Deepthroat style. Mulder, being Mulder, thinks this is all a simple case of parallell universes. Not so fast, buddy. There’s more to Reggie’s conspiracy than children’s books. He claims that he was in Granada during the US invasion, but it wasn’t a political move orchestrated by Ronald Reagan to combat Communism. No, a UFO crash landed there, and the US invaded to capture him. Okay!

Things take a turn when he yells at Mulder and Scully that he created the X-Files. Yes, Reggie! He was allegedly Mulder’s original partner. This is where the episode becomes maybe the best of the season. The show makes a fake version of the original opening with Reggie included. They go through some of the greatest hits of the original series, with Reggie added in. He’s been there the whole time, providing some pretty great color commentary. This includes the first beat of the show’s pilot, with a baby Scully knocking on Mulder’s door. This time, Reggie answers with the line, “move along, sugar boobs. This is the X-Files, no women allowed.” Amazing.

As it turns out, Reggie’s just regular crazy. Like, escaped from the looney bin crazy. Mulder wants to hear about the “last case” they did together, though. According to Reggie, the three of them drove to an empty field, where they find the Voyager satellite crashed into the ground, burning. A UFO lands and a goofy, over-the-top alien caricature descends the stairs to tell them that yes, aliens are out there, but none of them want to go to Earth, because Earth sucks. Understandable.

The X-Files airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8:00pm.

