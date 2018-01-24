Suri Cruise Reportedly Desperate To See Father Tom After Nearly 5 Years Apart

It’s allegedly been years since Tom Cruise has seen his daughter Suri in person, and now she’s wondering where he’s been, according to a new report. She’s reportedly reached out to the actor, but it’s not looking good.

After years of being apart from Tom Cruise, 55, his daughter Suri, 11, is reportedly now wondering where the actor has been. “She’s at an age where she needs her father’s love,” a friend of her mother Katie Holmes, 39, told OK! magazine. “Any child in her position would naturally begin to question why her father won’t see her.” The insider speculated that Suri has “surely” reached out to Tom, requesting to speak with him or visit, to no avail. “It’s enough to make you cry,” the source added.

While it is known that Tom lives a very private life, despite his Hollywood career, the insider said he “can’t possibly know his daughter,” beyond the fact that “she’s doing well in school and loves theater and dance.” The source guessed that the same goes for Suri. The last time Tom and Suri were publicly photographed together was in August 2012, when he took her to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. And, this isn’t the only report that’s claimed Tom doesn’t have a relationship with Suri. Multiple reports have swirled through the years, that the actor, a devout Scientologist, is only dedicated to his career and beliefs. “I guess Tom would rather isolate himself from his flesh and blood than risk upsetting Scientology,” the mag reported, adding, “His church and his career are the priorities now.”

Tom shares Suri with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, who gave birth to their only child in April 2006. Six years after they tied the knot [in November 2006], Katie filed for divorce in June 2012. The two stars have not married since their split.

However, it’s been reported for years that Katie and actor, Jamie Foxx, 49, have been in a secret relationship for the past five years. The two were photographed holding hands in Malibu September 2017, which marked the first time they took their relationship public since her split with Tom.

