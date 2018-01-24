Princess Eugenie Reportedly Forced To Postpone Wedding For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie is pushing her wedding back! She was reportedly asked to move her date to accommodate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This year is huge for people who love royal weddings (so… everyone?) Not only are Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, tying the knot on May 19, but now Princess Eugenie, 27, is also engaged! The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is set to wed Jack Brooksbank, 31, but they might not be able to walk down the aisle in the month they initially planned. Eugenie’s wedding was originally planned for September, but due to the possibility of Harry and Meghan being on royal tour that month, she’s been asked to push her date back to October, Daily Mail reported.

“There is talk of a number of foreign tours for Prince Harry and Miss Markle this year, and September is a date that has been mooted,” a source told the news outlet. “There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead.” Jack’s maternal grandmother added that a wedding in the ninth month of the year won’t happen. “I do know that they’re now not going to get married in September. He [Jack] said ‘We can’t get married in September now so we will have to get married in October. They [the Royal family] have got something else going on then I think so they couldn’t. So he just said that if they can’t get married in September they will have to get married in October,” she said.

Pushing back one of the most special days in your life to accommodate your cousin’s travel plans definitely sucks, but let’s be real, October is a better month. The couple has also been together since 2010, so what’s one more month without a marriage certificate when they’ve been happily living without one for eight years? Even though the nuptials will be a little later than expected, we can all expect two royal weddings in 2018 and that’s something to celebrate!

