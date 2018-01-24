Mark E. Smith Dead At 60: Fans Mourn Death Of ‘The Fall’s Lead Singer
Fans are mourning the sad passing of post punk rock pioneer Mark E. Smith at just 60-years-old. We’ve got the reactions to The Fall lead singer’s untimely death.
The loss of a music icon! The Fall’s lead singer and post-punk legend Mark. E. Smith has passed away at 60-years-old at his home in England after having health issues for the past year. “The day I’ve been dreading. “It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.” The Fall’s manager Pamela Vander tweeted out on Jan. 24. Mark founded the band in Manchester, England back in 1976 and was still churning out records until nearly the time of this death, with The Fall’s 32nd studio album New Facts Emerge dropping in the autumn of 2017.
When news of his sad passing broke, many fans and fellow musicians took to Twitter to reveal what an influence and a trailblazer the Manchester based musician was. Some shared stories of his notoriously cantankerous personality that made him such a cult hero.
Alas, the great Mark E Smith has passed away. Not merely a legend of indie music, but someone who, for me, was a gateway into that very genre. Will be blasting the A Sides album all week now. The Fall are no more, long live the Fall! pic.twitter.com/rsxFybINmn
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 24, 2018
Difficult to know what to say. This is the big one for me. I was 16 when I first saw The Fall with my dad, 46 when I last saw them, with my kids. Always different, always the same as Peelie once said. RIP Mark E Smith.
— Joe Mason (@Because_Im_Joe) January 24, 2018
My MES story; I was working in The Tunnels when the smoking ban came in. The Fall were playing. After the soundcheck, Mark lights up and I inform him of the smoking ban now in place in Scotland. He looked at me with contempt and snorted “Fuck off, it’s a spliff” and carried on.
— Joe Whimster (@joewhimster) January 24, 2018
Thought he would go on forever… When I first heard this voice in 1980, the Fall became my favourite band. And from point on I have listened to The Fall every day. And I don't think that's ever going to change. Mark E. Smith, 5 March 1957 – 24 January 2018 #markesmith #thefall pic.twitter.com/3vRqJAp5CA
— TONN RECORDINGS (@TONNRECORDINGS) January 24, 2018
2002. In a north London pub before a Fall gig & MES appears at the bar. My mate politely asks MES what time they’re on?. MES shruggs & points out his manager who can advise. Said manager was of course a random bloke having a quiet pint & had never heard of The Fall.
— JG (@JohnnyGiles) January 24, 2018
First saw The Fall at Birmingham's Imperial Cinema on 6 Nov 1981. Barney Hoskyns of the NME was interviewing Mark E Smith in the pub across the road beforehand & Anton Corbijn was there to take this striking cover shot. A night to remember #RIPMarkESmith pic.twitter.com/7rHFtqWdFt
— Birmingham 81 (@Birmingham_81) January 24, 2018
RIP Mark E Smith. A remarkable man.I booked the Fall to play the Lomax Liverpool in 2000, a chaotic day. At the end of the night whilst settling up Mark burst in to my office snatched the fee out of my hand, counted it, gave the TM £500 walked off with the rest of the cash pic.twitter.com/foseE2xcLW
— 💉Typhoid💉John 💉 (@Typhoid_John) January 24, 2018
