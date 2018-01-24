Larry Nassar Sentenced To 175 Years In Prison After 150+ Sexual Assault Victims Come Forward

After more than 150 women shared their horrific tales of sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar, the judge sentenced the former USA Gymnastics doctor up to 175 years!

It took seven days for Larry Nassar’s 150+ victims to share their pain and trauma from being sexually assaulted by the 54-year-old doctor. One by one, Larry’s victims testified in his sentencing hearing over his guilty plea to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. When the last victim had her say, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made her decision: Larry was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years but a maximum of 175 years in prison for his horrific crimes. “I just signed your death warrant,” the judge said.

Prior to the sentencing, Larry addressed the court. “Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect and have shaken me to my core. I also recognize that what I’m feeling pales in compare to the pain and emotional trauma” that he caused. “An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days.” Judge Aquilina didn’t buy it, as she read an unapologetic letter Larry wrote after a prior sentencing. The judge pointing out how he claimed had been “manipulated,” and thought his punishment was unfair. Rosmarie reading Larry’s words caused cries of shock by those in the courtroom. “I wouldn’t send my dogs to you, sir,” the judge said.

Larry has 21 days to appeal. No matter the sentence Judge Aquilina handed down, Larry wasn’t ever going to breathe the air of a free man. Prior to this week of painful testimony, he had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal pornography charges, according to CNN. On top of these two sentences, he could get even more jail time, as he’s pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Judge Janice Cunningham in Eaton County, Michigan, will decide his fate in that case, but at this point, it’s certain that this man will die behind bars.

“I cannot believe I ever trusted you and I will never forgive you,” Brooke Hylek, a gymnast who plans to compete in college, said to Larry on Jan. 23, according to the Chicago Tribune. “I’m happy you will be spending the rest of your life in prison. Enjoy hell by the way.”

88 women had initially signed up to testify about Larry’s alleged abuse, to share their stories as a way to determine a fitting sentence. That number ballooned up to more than 160, as women came to vent their anger and pain at this monster of a human being. “This is about your healing and his demise,” Judge Aquilina told one of the victims who shared her statement in court during the start of the testimony. “It doesn’t matter how you slice it. Between the three of us judges, he isn’t going to see the light of day, and the next judge he sees — now that he’s seen the federal judge, me, soon Judge Cunningham — will be God.”

Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years in prison on multiple counts. “I just signed your death warrant.” “You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again.” Judge said it was an “honor” and a “privilege” to sentence Nassar. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 24, 2018

(via https://t.co/NPLd7drR9U ) CNN: Larry Nassar reads a statement in court ahead of his sentencing: “There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to writ… https://t.co/jIIwIKi0Ly — Peter Davis (@Morpheyous) January 24, 2018

"What I did in the state cases was medical not sexual" Nassar's letter says. He says it's b/c of the porn that his treatments were seen as sexual. "I was a good doctor b/c my treatments worked and those patients who are now speaking out came back again and again." #LarryNassar — WKAR News (@WKARnews) January 24, 2018

#LarryNassar Judge Aquilina: “Would you like to withdraw your plea?”

Larry Nassar: “No.”

Judge Aquilina: “Because you are guilty, aren't you? Are you guilty, sir?” — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) January 24, 2018

“Shutting the door on him is a prison door,” Judge Aquilina said on Jan. 19. “He’s not coming out between the three sentences that he will get. So you shouldn’t be scared anymore.” Many gold-medal athletes say the doctor, a medical professional they trusted, sexually abused them. Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and more have come forth to accuse Larry of molesting them. Mattie Larson said that Larry sexually assaulted her when she was just 14 years old. “I can’t even put into words how much I f*cking hate you,” she said when testifying during his sentencing. She even said she purposely hurt herself to she would have to leave the Karolyi Ranch, the USA Gymnastics facility where Larry allegedly abused hundreds. Well, after this sentencing, he’ll never be able to hurt anyone ever again.

What do think about Larry’s sentence, HollywoodLifers?