Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Crying Herself To Sleep Over Delivery Room Drama

Kylie Jenner’s alleged due date is quickly approaching and her parents won’t stop fighting! Who will she let join her in the delivery room?!

Let’s admit it, Kylie Jenner‘s reported baby’s arrival is the event of the year and fans everywhere are going to be clamoring for details when that day arrives! However, we’re hearing that those in her inner circle aren’t exactly getting along lately! According to our insiders, the 20-year-old’s parents Kris Jenner, 62, and Caitlyn Jenner, 68, are fighting and Ky is terrified that, if they’re both with her for the pregnancy, the moment could be ruined! “Kylie has her whole family arguing about who will be with her in the delivery room and it is becoming a real problem for her as she will be forced to make the decision soon,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is torn between her mom and her dad who have been at odds for a while and both expect to be holding Kylie’s hand as she delivers. She fears the negative energy in the room if she says yes to both of them… they can’t stop arguing.” Oh no!

The sources went on to add that she’s also dealing with her BF Travis Scott‘s, 26, neglect. “Kylie is also dealing with Travis whom she thought she would like to have with her, but he has been so absent lately that she has no idea where he will be in the world when she goes into labor. But lately, Kylie isn’t even sure, if Travis is around, if she would want him with her on the big day as things between them have been so unclear and inconsistent recently. Then there is Tyga who has made it clear that he would drop everything to be with her anytime, especially if she needs a man with her while she goes into labor. With everything so uncertain surrounding her birth, this is nothing like what Kylie expected.” See more Kylie photos right here.

With so much chaos swirling around her, Kylie is clearly feeling isolated and coming to terms with some daunting responsibilities ahead. “As she finishes her pregnancy everything is becoming very real and it all scares Kylie. The anxiety of it all has her fighting back the tears alone at night worrying about her delivery room decisions. Kylie is realizing she is by herself making these choices and it might be a long road ahead of her if she has to raise her baby by herself.”

HollywoodLifers, do you feel as bad as we do for Kylie? Let us know in the comments section below!