Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Reportedly In Talks For 1st Movie Together Since ‘Twilight’

A Robsten reunion may be in the works. Professionally, at least! Will the exes agree to take roles in the same movie?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, together again? Buckle up for this one, Twihards. Rob and Kristen have reportedly both been approached to star in the same movie, which would be their first joint project since their Twilight days. At lot has happened since then — blossoming careers, other romances, and a very messy, very public breakup. It’s pretty understandable that the actors are both reportedly thinking it over before ever working together again.

“Kristen is more hesitant than Rob right now, but they’ve agreed to discuss it,” an insider told OK! Magazine. “Separately, they’d each jump at it, but working together isn’t an easy yes for them given the fan hysteria that surrounded their split years ago.” If it helps, the unknown movie is described by the source as an “edgy project” that has absolutely nothing in common with the Twilight movies. Rob and Kristen would reportedly be playing roles “far from their Bella and Edward characters.”

And by that, the insider also means no romantic shenanigans between Rob and Kristen. Their characters aren’t “lovers,” according to the source, but they do allegedly have some “close encounters.” To say we’re excited about this hypothetical film would be an understatement. Can you imagine them together again onscreen. A dream come true!

We’re not holding our breath for a romantic reunion, though. We’re not dumb! Though Rob’s now single after ending his engagement to FKA Twigs, Kristen’s still with girlfriend Stella Maxwell. Oh, and there’s that whole thing when Kristen cheated on him with her Snow White director and their relationship crashed and burned. Not happening!

