Kris Jenner ‘Furious’ With Travis Scott & Issues Stern Warning — Kylie ‘Deserves More’

Kris Jenner is warning Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott to step things up and be more present for her pregnant daughter. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Poor Kylie Jenner is learning that having a baby with a red hot rap star might not make for the most pampering and adoring baby daddy. Travis Scott, 25, is super into his career and hasn’t been around for much of the reality star’s pregnancy. Her mom Kris Jenner, 62, is fed up with him being so absent from the expecting 20-year-old’s life and has taken matters into her own hands. “Kris is furious with Travis over his careless attitude with Kylie. Kris never sees Travis around and when she does see him, Travis does not seem very present or engaged with the family,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kris is unclear about Kylie’s future with Travis but for now, Kris is extremely disappointed in how Travis is handling the pregnancy. Kris has made it clear to Travis that Kylie deserves more out of him. Kris also let Travis know that she is the boss in the family, she is watching him closely and that he better not hurt her youngest daughter. Kris finished warning Travis by telling him that despite the status of his relationship with Kylie, he best step up and be a more present father when the baby arrives,” the insider continues.

