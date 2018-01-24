Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Butt In Thong Bikini On Vacation — Challenging Kim?

Kourtney Kardashian’s behind looked absolutely fabulous in a bare all pic from her vacation with bf Younes Bendjima. See the million dollar booty shot here!

Baby got back! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is giving younger sis Kim Kardashian, 37, a run for her money with her latest Instagram pic, which features her voluptuous booty on full display for all to see! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty has been on vacation in Mexico with her hunky beau Younes Bendjima, 24, and from the looks of her social media photos, she’s having the time of her life and looking good while doing it! The most recent snap shows the back of Kourtney lying out on a bed outside next to the water in a thong bikini while eating guacamole. “guac is extra,” her clever caption for the photo read. Although Kim is the one in the family most known for her full backside, Kourtney’s pic proves she’s got the goods too! Check out photos of Kourtney and Younes’ best moments together here!

Kourtney’s eye-catching photo comes at a time when her relationship with Younes seems to be hotter than ever. Despite their big age difference, the duo have been enjoying their time together on various sweet romantic outings such as ice skating during the holidays and even dancing under the moon. After a rough relationship with ex Scott Disick, 34, it’s always great to see Kourtney giddily happy in her current love life!

When Kourtney’s not spending happy times with Younes, she’s busy with her three children: Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3. Still looking fabulous even during her mom duties, Kourtney’s definitely representing the Kardashian family well by setting a trend with her fashion choices. Whether it’s her sexy bikinis or glamorous dresses, the girl is certainly making an impression!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kourtney or Kim’s behind better? Tell us here!