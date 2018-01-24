Kim Kardashian Is Ultimate Hands-On Mom With Newborn Chi: She ‘Gets Up For Everything’

Like a lot of celebs, Kim Kardashian’s been criticized for her parenting. But a new report claims she’s an amazing mom who’s been bonding a ton with baby Chi!

Take a step back, mom-shamers! Kim Kardashian, 37, may be a busy mom, but there’s no question she adores her three kids and loves spending quality time with them. After welcoming baby Chicago West into the family on Jan. 15, the reality star has only upped her mommy game — ensuring she’s doing everything she can for her newborn daughter. In fact, according to a new report from Us Weekly, Kim’s actually super hands-on! Click here to see some of the cutest pics of the Kardashian-West fam.

“Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby,” an insider told the publication. “Kim’s a very hands-on mom.” And so far so good apparently — as Chicago is a happy and “healthy” infant. “Baby is settling in beautifully,” the mag’s source explained. “Chi is sleeping a ton for now.” Not only that, but Kim is also making sure to pay extra attention to her and Kanye West‘s, 40, older two kids: North West, 4 1/2, and Saint West, 2.

“Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” a source close to Kimye told People magazine. “Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby. They are so happy.” Baby Chicago was born via surrogate at 12:47 am on Jan. 15. She weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces. Just days later, Kim announced the little one’s name via her app. She’s named after the city Kanye was raised in.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote to her fans on Jan. 16. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” As previously reported, Kim was the first person to have skin-t0-skin contact with Chicago, followed by Kanye.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what kind of mom do YOU think Kim is? Do you think she and Kanye will have more kids?