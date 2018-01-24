Khloe Kardashian reminisced about the slim figure she had before becoming pregnant when she posted a photo promoting her clothing line to Instagram on Jan. 24. See the nostalgic post here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, may be thrilled about becoming a mommy but that doesn’t mean she likes the changes her pregnant body is going through! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a sexy throwback pic of herself standing in all her pre-baby body glory while wearing a Good American brand white bodysuit with thigh-high boots, and she let the world know she’s definitely longing for the former look. “@goodamerican BODYSUIT 📸 body, I miss you 😖,” she captioned the photo. Although Khloe still looks amazing while carrying her baby, we can understand why she would be having a tough time gaining weight after keeping fit for so long!

Despite the fact that she’s missing her former body, Khloe hasn’t been hiding her baby bump since confirming her pregnancy in Dec. and she’s still been working out on a regular basis. Her announcement even featured a gorgeous black and white pic of her baby bump being cradled by her hands as well as baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s. The parents-to-be look more in love than ever as they await their arrival and Khloe certainly has the pregnancy glow whenever she’s seen out and about!

While Khloe’s gearing up for her little one, she’s probably spending time with her newborn niece, Chicago West which is most likely getting her prepared for her little one. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s bundle of joy was born via surrogate on Jan. 15 and it was the first of three new Kardashian/Jenners set to make their arrival into the world this year. Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly pregnant and ready to give birth soon while Khloe is due at the end of Mar./early Apr.

