Kaia Gerber is taking a walk on the wild side! The model rocked a feathered headpiece in the Valentino show on Jan. 24. Do you love it or loathe it?

Kaia Gerber is quickly becoming the most in-demand model out there! Cindy Crawford‘s daughter is only 16, but she is racking up that runway experience! She made her Couture debut at the Chanel show in Paris on Jan. 23. Notably absent were other high-profile models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Kaia took the runway again on Jan. 24, for the Valentino show, wearing this hot pink, feathered hat and voluminous dress. The look featured very dramatic, ruffled collar. The look was accessorized with sheer black tights and strappy sandals. These looks are all about that wow-factor, and it’s totally working!

Kate Hudson and Shailene Woodley watched Kaia walk in that Valentino show, from the front row. In the Chanel show, Kaia looked like a princess flamingo — and I mean that in the best way, in an oversized, pink dress with feathered sleeves and skirt and crystals all over the front of the dress. She wore a sheer veil and showed off her pretty makeup look. She wore a wash of pink on her eyes and cheeks, and bold pink lips. Gorgeous and romantic!

Kaia’s career is totally taking off! She is designing a line of clothing and accessories like sunglasses with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld that will be available this fall, in September. She is also modeling in the Spring campaign for Versace, alongside iconic model Naomi Campbell. See Paris Fashion Week pics in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, do you love or loathe Kaia Gerber’s Valentino look?