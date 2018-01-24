Ivanka Trump Changes Twitter Bio & Feminists Everywhere Are Pissed

Trying to say something, Ivanka? The first daughter cut the part of her Twitter bio that says she’s a women’s advocate. Twitter’s throwing shade!

Ivanka Trump, 35, quietly changed her Twitter bio recently, but followers noticed it ASAP. Her bio previously read, “Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Entrepreneur & advocate for the education & empowerment of women & girls.” That last part was swapped out for “Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship.” Interesting change, right?

Does Ivanka no longer consider herself an advocate for women and girls, or did she just not have enough characters left in her Twitter bio to fit both phrases and decided that one was more important than the other? Either way, it’s not a good look for the first daughter, who’s one of the most important influencers in the Trump White House. Take note that Ivanka’s switcheroo happened right around the Women’s March 2018 weekend. Ivanka didn’t march, of course, and never publicly acknowledged the protest, either.

For someone who considers (considered?) herself someone who was going to uplift women and fight for equality, she’s not doing a good job. After getting that sweet gig as an assistant to the president (her father, Donald Trump), she promised to work toward a nationwide paid family leave policy, and toward closing the wage gap. You’re likely aware nothing’s happened, and Ivanka hasn’t spoken out about it. In fact, she’s supported measures that hinder progress for women. The Trump administration aimed to end an Obama-era policy that prevented pay discrimination in 2017, and she was all for it. She said that the policy didn’t work, and that it was bad for business.

It’s also worth noting that Ivanka’s also never spoken out about the multiple sexual assault allegations against her father, or his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. Honestly, none of this is particularly surprising, but angry voters are still throwing major side eye at Ivanka:

LOL, Ivanka’s feminism is as empty as her updated Twitter bio. https://t.co/JInRCx3rFW — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) January 22, 2018

Where were you during @womensmarch? You changed your Bio, you no longer care for women's rights? — Long Beach Chica (@LBxChica) January 22, 2018

As the #womensmarch2018 weekend comes to a close, please note @IvankaTrump has recently changed her @Twitter bio – IT NO LONGER INCLUDES “Entrepreneur + passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls.” — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 22, 2018

Does it say this? pic.twitter.com/eeSiA3Pa9u — suzy greenberg (@stacytklein) January 22, 2018

Glad to see you dropped bio comments about women and girls. You weren't doing anything for them except hiring them in your Chinese sweatshops. — Ronald Whetzel (@RonaldWhetzel) January 24, 2018

I thought you didn’t get involved in politics. You no longer seem to be a champion for women and children since you changed your bio, what is it that you do? Send re-tweets? Move out of our White House. — JRM (@Jrm21370023Jrm) January 24, 2018

Why did you deleted 'advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls' from your #Twitterbio — David Scholz (@David_Scholz_) January 24, 2018

I see you're no longer a passionate advocate for the education and advancement of women and girls. Why did you change your Twitter bio Ivanka? — kim mahaffey (@Kimmyrocks47Kim) January 23, 2018

Too bad @IvankaTrump's Twitter bio doesn't reveal how she profits from overseas sweatshops that exploit women & kids. #TrumpCrimeFamily is so depraved. — Fidelis To Justice (@FidelisToJusti1) January 23, 2018

Hi Princess. Why did you change your twitter bio? No longer care about Women and children? Did you ever? — JRM (@Jrm21370023Jrm) January 23, 2018

Does it say, "Shallow and dishonest grifter out to squeeze every last nickel out of the phony job my corrupt father gave me?" — PR Pro (@PR_twit) January 22, 2018

I guess she finally got honest with herself. — Are we winning yet? (@williams1977) January 22, 2018

