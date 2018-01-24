Is Hilary Duff Pregnant? — She Responds To Fan Speculation After Sporting Baby Bump On Instagram

Exciting & shocking fans, Hilary Duff seemingly shared a ‘pregnancy’ post on social media. Could she really be expecting baby #2? Read what she said here!

Hilary Duff, 30, took to Instagram on Jan. 23 showing off an undeniable baby bump! Rubbing her belly in a boomerang clip, the star was totally glowing, but turns out, it was NOT a pregnancy glow. The star was rocking a fake bump for a new movie she’s working on — but she definitely had some fans fooled for a second! If Hilary WERE to get pregnant again though, it’d be her second baby, as she’s already the proud mother of a 5-year-old son, Luca Cruz Comrie. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celebs’ baby bumps.

Wearing a pale pink nightgown, the Younger star captioned the cute post, “Not really pregnant guys….just shooting a movie.” In the boomerang, Hilary is also sporting chic glasses, from her new eyewear collection with Glasses USA, and is enthusiastically rubbing her “baby bump.” “Oh whew I was about to jump for joy!!! I thought you were pregnant again😁💖,” one fan commented on the post. Another gushed, “I got so excited thinking hills was preggers!” Some people still didn’t get the hint though: “Lizzie McGuire is pregnant? OMG” someone also wrote under the photo.

Hilary shares Luca with with her ex-husband and former pro hockey player Mike Comrie, 37. The two married in 2010 before finalizing their divorce in 2016. In early 2017, the Lizzie McGuire alum began dating Matthew Koma. But while they broke up just three months later due to scheduling conflicts, they got back together in the fall. “Timing is such a big deal. Third time’s a charm!” she said of her and Matthew’s reunion on The Talk. “I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you wish Hilary WAS actually pregnant? Do you think she’ll have any more kids?