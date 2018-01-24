‘Friends’ In 2018: Netflix Predicts Plotlines For Potential Reboot & We’re So Here For Them

While ‘Friends’ fans had their hearts broken when a trailer for a 2018 reunion movie turned out to be fake, Netflix is totally on board and already has some plot points

We can dream, right? A trailer for a Friends 2018 reunion movie dropped recently and had fans in a frenzy that the gang was finally going to get back together after all these years. While it turned out to just be spliced together scenes of the stars in projects they’ve worked on recently with their former included their co-stars, Netflix has some fun plotline ideas in case the NBC manages to get the actors back together for a reunion show. You are going to LOVE these as much as we do.

To keep up with what’s going on in 2018, hapless Joey will end up eating a Tide Pod and need hospitalization, where he get’s treated by Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, 48. Well, wrong network (she’s the queen of ABC’s TGIT) but Meredith Grey is the most well-known doc on TV today. Netflix also suggests that Ross get everyone into the bitcoin craze. Hmm, something tells us that could go horribly wrong, as things with Ross tend to do.

We ADORE their idea that Ed Sheeran makes a cameo and interrupts Phoebe’s regular yet awful musical sets at Central Perk. Hey, it worked when the show was still on and Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders did a guest spot and stepped on Phoebe’s turf. Boy did she get pissed! Can you imagine how she’d react to the talented British singer? The folks at Netflix also suggest that Chandler won’t shut up about how funny his Vines are, even though that would make him SO behind the times! And typically Chandler.

In a shout out to how the show would title each episode “The One Where….” and describe whatever the main plotline was, Netflix snarks that the reunion episode should be called “The One Where The Gang Realizes Their Privilege.” HAH! Yeah, the six characters did live in a comfy little bubble of their own despite being in the most diverse city in America. Netflix is now streaming the entire series so you can catch up on the show in case one day the reunion becomes a reality.

