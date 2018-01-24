Elton John Retiring: Legendary Singer Announces 300-Date Farewell Tour: See Dates

The b*tch is back, but not for long. Elton John made a bittersweet announcement before the Grammys, saying he will retire after embarking on his final world tour.

Sad, but true — The Rocket Man is get to hang up his platform shoes, at least from touring. In a press conference on Jan. 24th, Elton John, 70, announced to his fans worldwide that he will be touring just one more time before retiring from the road. “It’s a way to say thank you and to go out with a bang,” he said. Elton announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, a three-year global curtain call that will start in September. After performing two songs – “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing” – he finally let the hammer drop and let everyone know that it’s time to hang up the fabulous glasses and his sequined-coats. “My priorities are my husband, my children and my family. I’ve been touring since I was 17…I’ve had a good run.”

The 300-date tour promises to be the “most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done,” Elton said. This isn’t the first time that Elton has said good-bye, as he told a crowd during a 1977 show in London that it was his last live performance. There’s a lot more to me than playing on the road and this is the last one I’m going to do,” he said, per Rolling Stone. He was back performing two years later. Yet, it seems like this is for real.

The announcement comes on the heels of a rough 2017 for Elton. Last year, the man who’s sold over 200 million records worldwide, was forced to cancel 9 shows in Las Vegas and California after he contracted a bacterial infection in South America while on tour. At the time, things looked positively grim for Elton, as his management said the “potentially deadly” infection forced him to spend two nights in intensive care last April. However, despite the frightening health scare, he was able to perform 87 shows last year, which is nothing to scoff at. (What are you going to be doing when you’re 70 years old?) Meanwhile, Elton will be celebrating through the weekend, hitting the Grammys stage on Jan. 28th for highly-anticipated duet with Miley Cyrus. Soon after, he’ll be honored at a Grammy Salutes Concert in his honor, with performances by Miley, Kesha, Little Big Town, Sam Smith, and more!

Sadly, this is the second retirement announcement this week of a musical legend. Earlier in the week, Neil Diamond also announced that he would be retiring from touring, while revealing the upsetting news that he’s battling with Parkinson’s Disease.

