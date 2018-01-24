Carrie Underwood Reportedly Pregnant With Baby #2 After Horrible Accident: She’s ‘Thrilled’

After suffering a traumatic injury, things are reportedly looking up for Carrie Underwood! A new report claims she’s pregnant — and expecting a baby girl this year!

Looks like Carrie Underwood‘s, 34, luck may be turning around! Following her terrifying wrist and face injury in November, a new report claims the singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, 37, are expecting their second child! The two are already proud parents to son Isaiah, 2, but this time around they’re reportedly getting ready to welcome a GIRL! Better yet, the exciting news has brought Carrie and Mike closer than ever. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

Just last month, Carrie admitted in an online post that her life drastically altered after her nasty spill outside her Nashville home. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” she wrote to her fan club. Could she have been referring to a pregnancy? A new report claims she is — and that she and Mike conceived just two weeks after Carrie’s accident. “They’re absolutely thrilled,” a source reportedly told OK! magazine. “They’ve been relying on their faith during Carrie’s road to recovery but a pregnancy is completely unexpected. It’s not lost on them that great joy can come out of great tragedy.”

The publication reports that in the weeks following Carrie’s fall, which occurred while she was home alone with Isaiah, were the most “stressful of the singer’s life.” She’s since revealed that not only did she break her wrist, but she also had to get a whopping 50 stitches in her face. “When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Carrie wrote to her fans. But now that she and Mike are getting ready to welcome a new family member, the singer’s spirits have lifted considerably!

“Just the thought of a new baby in their home has Carrie so excited,” the source shared. “Word is she’s only a few weeks along but couldn’t resist sharing the news with a select few.” A new child isn’t the only positive thing to come out of Carrie’s accident though. The whole ordeal has reportedly brought her and Mike closer together! “Mike surely blamed himself because he wasn’t there when Carrie fell,” the insider explained. “He promised to stay by her side and comfort her, and he started lavishing her with attention to make her feel confident again.” Clearly his efforts worked!

“They lost their spark for a while,” the source added. “Between her performances and his hockey schedule, they were rarely in the same place at the same time.” And while Carrie and Mike’s marriage did face rumors of strife, according to their Instagram accounts, things seem to be back on track! As for names, they’re reportedly considering Caroline, “to honor her mother Carole, or a biblical name like Eve or Hannah.” “Despite her horrific injury, Carrie is feeling on top of the world,” the source said. “She’s very grateful for all the new blessings in her life.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Carrie is pregnant again? If not, do you think she and Mike will have another kid soon?