Cardi B & Offset: Couple Faces Serious Grammys Drama After Being Nominated For Same Award

Both Cardi B and Offset are nominated for the same Grammy! Could the award come between them if one of them wins? Here’s what we’re hearing!

Get ready because the Grammys are nearly here! It’s the biggest night in the music industry and all your fave celebs will be on hand! Except, there’s just 1 problem: both Cardi B, 25, and her boyfriend Offset, 26, are nominated for same award! And, according to our insiders, the rapstress is fearful winning might cause trouble in her relationship! “Cardi and Offset are in a pretty surreal situation right now, they’re competing for the same Grammy (Best Rap Performance). It’s a little bit of drama for Cardi, she’s grateful but this has put her in an awkward position with her man.” No kidding!

The source went on to add that Cardi doesn’t want her relationship to take a downturn because of some award, regardless of the prestige. “She knows how bad Offset wants to win for ‘Bad & Boujee’. He recorded that song at his house; he’s very attached to it. Offset has told Cardi he will be perfectly happy if she wins but she’s doesn’t fully believe him. Cardi knows how sensitive the male ego can be. She can’t help but worry that if she does win, it could cause tension between them and that’s the last thing she wants right now.” Head here for more photos of this cute pair!

Ultimately, we’re hearing Cardi doesn’t really want the prize if it means messing up things with Offset. “As much as she’d love to win the Grammy, keeping her relationship with Offset golden means more than anything to her so she’ll definitely be okay if she loses to Offset. She’d be happy to lose to Offset, actually. She’s up for two Grammys so she’s hoping that she wins Best Rap Song for “Bodak Yellow” and loses Best Performance to Offset and Migos.” How sweet!

As fans know, this world-famous couple has faced an onslaught of bad press with not 1 but 2 sex tapes surfacing in which Offset is allegedly recording cheating on Cardi. Although she’s stayed with him, it has clearly taken a toll on their relationship just after getting engaged! Does this mean we should be rooting for Cardi to lose in the Best Rap Performance category?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Who deserves to win, Cardi or Offset?