Caitlyn Jenner May Finally Do ‘DWTS’ After Years Of Turning Down Offers

Caitlyn Jenner is thinking of putting her decathlon skills to use and is in talks to join the upcoming all-athletes edition of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ What can we expect from the new season?

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, may be getting ready to put her dancing shoes on soon after finally considering being a part of a new cast full of impressive athletes in the 26th season of Dancing with the Stars, according to Page Six! The former track and fielder who won an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, has already been asked several times to join the popular reality competition series, but she always refused. This time, however, she’s reportedly been talking with ABC to try and strike up a deal that works for her. Caitlyn’s rep told the outlet the news is simply “not true” but ABC refused to confirm or deny. “We do not confirm or comment on casting rumors,” the network told the outlet when asked about the possible casting. “We’ll be announcing our cast closer to our premiere date.”

While the network is not confirming anything, it’s still an exciting thought to think of Caitlyn strutting her stuff on the dance floor! Her involvement as an activist in the trans world could indeed give the show great ratings and help her to make her mark in a way she never has before. If she does make it on the show, there are still concerns from insiders about a potential backlash due to Caitlyn’s strong and often voiced political beliefs, the outlet further reports. The reality star has previously made headlines for publicly calling out President Donald Trump and his transgender ban in the military.

Political views aside, if Caitlyn is added to the cast of DWTS, she won’t be the first in her family. Stepdaughter Kim Kardashian, 37, was a part of the show in its seventh season while stepson Rob Kardashian, 30, competed in its 13th season, scoring the first runner-up spot. Next season’s cast is set to be announced close to its premiere in Spring 2018.

