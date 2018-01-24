Beyonce Is Reportedly Attending The 2018 Grammy Awards & We’re Freaking Out

The Beyhive is buzzing about reports that Beyonce will be attending the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. We’ve got the details on how she might be JAY-Z’s plus one.

OMG it looks like we’re finally going to get our first big public appearance from Beyonce since the 36-year-old gave birth to twins back in June of 2017. She’s reportedly attending the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 as husband JAY-Z‘s plus one and the Beyhive can’t stop buzzing over the news. The superstar looks ready to finally make her first red carpet appearance of in over a year and according to Us Weekly, she’s going to make it a super glam one! “She has called in a bunch of dresses for the Grammys,” a source tells Us, “So, safe to say she’ll be attending with Jay on Sunday.” A second source told the publication that Beyonce is definitely going to be Jay’s date.

While we won’t get treated to a performance by Bey, if she attends we will get to see her show off her amazing post-baby body in a red carpet setting for the first time since the twins came along. No doubt she wants to play the supporting spouse as Jay is up for eight Grammys for his album 4:44. Hopefully the couple will bring along daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, like they did when Beyonce was up for so many Grammys for Lemonade in 2017. Their daughter absolutely stole the show with her cute dancing and other stars were dying to meet the little one. While Queen B lost the biggest award of the night — Album of the Year — to Adele, BIC still was able to see her mom take home two trophies.

Blue Ivy also got to watch as her mom brought down the house with her brilliant performance at the 2017 Grammys while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir. It was her final onstage performance before going into full maternity mode and she hasn’t sang in public since. She was forced to cancel her 2017 appearance at the Coachella Music Festival but is making good as she’ll be headlining the 2018 fest in April. No doubt she’s going to be bringing it HARD when she blows up Coachella after not performing in over a year. Until then, we’re just happy that it looks like we’re going to get to see Queen B slay the Grammys red carpet!

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked Beyonce is likely attending the Grammys?