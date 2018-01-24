Uh oh! Bella Thorn just busted her boyfriend Mod Sun for still having a dating app on his phone even though he’s a taken man. We’ve got the proof.

The first rule of becoming a serious couple is you delete all dating apps from your phone! Apparently Mod Sun, 30, wants to keep his options open as girlfriend Bella Thorne, 20, just busted him for having the app Badoo on his device even though he’s a taken man. The starlet shared with her fans on Snapchat a screenshot of Mod’s smartphone with three new notifications on the app and the caption “When your boyfriend still has a dating app on his phone.” The notifications all came within an 11 minute window so it looks like his account is pretty active.

The site advertises that people can “chat, flirt, date and meet with over 330 million people,” so no wonder Bella is a little pissed that he’s still an active member of Badoo. How crazy is it that he was ever part of the service to begin with as even semi-famous rappers are using their smartphones to find love…or a little something something. Oh well, at least she hasn’t discovered any active Tinder accounts…yet.

The couple had spent the past few days in Park City, Utah where Bella was promoting her new movie Assassination Nation at the Sundance Film Festival. Now it looks like she’s on the road with her guy as he’s hitting up tour stops in Chicago on Jan. 24 and then moving on to St. Louis the following night. Maybe this will make up for the actress not being able to attend the opening night of Mod Sun’s tour in Santa Barbara, CA which was cutoff from LA by deadly mudslides that killed over 20 people in the Montecito area. After she whined about the inconvenience on Twitter, town resident Rob Lowe publicly shamed her on Instagam for being so heartless. Bella later claimed that she didn’t know that the horrific tragedy was the reason why she couldn’t get on the closed 101 freeway. Oh well, now that she’s with him on the road Bella can make sure that Mod’s not using his dating app to find groupies in each city.

