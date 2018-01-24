Ashley Graham Puts Cleavage & Curves On Display In Skintight Leather Dress — Sexy Pic

Yasss, girl! Ashley is the definition of hourglass in this sexy leather look! See her hot outfit by clicking here!

Ashley Graham, 30, looked hot AF for a new episode of America’s Next Top Model, where she is a judge. This look was for the Jan. 23 episode, and it was on point. Her black leather dress showed off her sexy body to perfection. She elevated her style by layering the dress over a nude, long sleeve shirt and sexy black bra. This leather dress alone might have been too revealing, but with this styling, she was still able to show off a lot of cleavage and make it sexy without being over the top. Jeff Kim was the stylist, and added a black belt to the look, showing off her waist and hourglass figure. YES! So good.

Her makeup was also flawless. She rocked a sexy, smokey eye thanks to makeup artist Morgane Martini. Her lips were pretty natural, with just a hint of pink. Her hair was in sexy curls and had that “wet look,” thanks to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who works with a ton of celebs like the Kardashians. He used Alterna Haircare products on Ashley. He told me EXCLUSIVELY how to get your style to last all day: “Keep your hands out of your hair! When it looks good, it might be tempting to run your hands through it, but you’ll cause oil buildup and the hair will fall flat. Also, using high quality products is important — products that maintain the health of your hair will keep it looking better.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Ashley Graham’s leather dress look on ANTM?