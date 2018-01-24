The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall’s been ‘miserable’ ever since his split with Tori Woodward after she posted a video of him allegedly cheating. Watch his interview now.

Alex Pall, 32, of The Chainsmokers confesses his life’s “been a little rough” ever since his ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward, posted a video of him allegedly cheating, in a video interview with TMZ. Alex is now a single guy and regrets what’s gone down. “She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me.” When asked how he’s been feeling lately, Alex confesses he’s “been miserable.” Alex does not explicitly say he cheated on Tori, but it’s clear he knows he messed up.

Alex is currently on his way to The Chainsmokers’ gig in Doha, Qatar. “It’ll be good to get out of the country,” he says. After everything that’s happened, Alex has learned that he needs to “be a better person and take care of those who love you.” Alex and Tori would have celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple in just a few weeks.

Tori shocked the world when she posted a video of a man, appearing to be Alex, making out with a mystery woman. “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you,” Tori captioned the video she posted on Instagram. “Then destroy you without a second thought.” Tori wrote that Alex has yet to apologize to her. Tori has not posted or spoken since her original blast on Jan. 16.

Alex and his Chainsmokers partner, Drew Taggart, 28, are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Something Just Like This” at the Grammys. Will Alex go to the ceremony or skip it in the wake of this cheating scandal? The show is only a few days away! Time will tell!

