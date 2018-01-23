Saoirse Ronan, Anna Paquin & More Of The Youngest Oscar-Nominated Stars Of All-Time

Oscars season will soon be upon us, and we have have a feeling there’s going to be some great young nominees this year! Let’s take a look back at some of the youngest ever!

The Oscars are just around the corner, so you better catch up on those films you’ve been meaning to watch! Some really great actresses and actors have been nominated over the years — some of them even breaking world records for being the youngest! Not only did these young actors and actresses CRUSH IT on the big screen, they also totally won our hearts over! Many of these kids went on to do great things in the acting world and are still super successful today… let’s take a look!

In 2007, Saoirse Ronan, now 23, was nominated for an Oscar at age 13 for the film Atonement. Could you imagine being nominated for something so huge at 13? Many of us are still in Junior High at that age! Actress Anna Paquin, now 35, was nominated even younger at age 11 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film The Piano. Absolutely incredible!

Even though it may have taken Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, a while to finally win his Oscar, he was nominated a handful of times over the years. In 1993 he was among one of the youngest to be nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Leo was only 19! Even younger is actress Abigail Breslin, 21. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film Little Miss Sunshine in 2006 at the shocking age of 10! What an amazing accomplishment.

To see more of the youngest Oscar nominees in Hollywood, take a look at our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which actor or actress are you most surprised at? Let us know in the comments below!