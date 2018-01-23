Turpin Kids: Why There’s ‘No Guarantee’ They’ll Still Live Together After Parent’s Abuse, Expert Says

The Turpin kids have been through a lot together, but they may not all get to live as a family after treatment. HL exclusively learned what stands in the way!

Suffering from abuse after many years at the hands of their parents, the 13 children of Louise Turpin, 49, and David Turpin, 56, escaped from their “house of horrors” earlier this month. Since, Louise and David have been charged with multiple felony counts of torture, child abuse, abuse of dependent adults, and false imprisonment. Meanwhile, the kids, ages 29-2, are receiving professional treatment to help them get through this difficult time. However, once they’re released “on their own,” the kids may not stay together as a family! Click here to see pics of the Turpin family.

Speaking with psychologist Rebecca Bailey, who helped Jaycee Dugard after she escaped her captors, and now sits on the board of the JAYC Foundation, we learned what kind of situation the 13 children face in the coming months ahead. “It would be wonderful to connect them with relatives if they want to, and hopefully they will stay together, but we have to recognize choice and acknowledge they might not want to stay together,” Rebecca told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s also important to know that there is no lovely government program that will automatically help them. For the next six months they will likely have lots of resources, but after that, there’s really no guarantee what will happen. If they will be kept together, right now we really can’t know that.”

It’s interesting to note that the kids may not stay together due to their own “choice.” The freedom of choice is something Rebecca stressed with us, saying it’s vital the kids learn how to make decisions for themselves, for the first time after all these years. “These kids are going to need to be in place where they have their own voice and can make decisions about what happens to them depending on their developmental challenges,” Rebecca explained. “The best case scenario is if they can get to a protected space away from prying eyes where they have the chance to stabilize. They need the chance to see what the world can offer.”

Turpin siblings recovering in hospital after being rescued https://t.co/LDh3gIWXKT pic.twitter.com/ZqZH3L2Fjw — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2018

For the time being, the kids are being protected and are receiving treatment from hospitals. However, it’s after all this that things can get messy. “I know for the next six months the Turpin children are likely going to be getting a lot of resources, but it’s after that I get worried,” Rebecca said. “It’s surprisingly difficult to get housing for the victims of severe torture cases — that is going to be a challenge. This horrific story should awaken people to look at this and help.”

When the children were discovered by authorities in their Perris, California home on Jan. 14, they were severely malnourished, according to police. When they weren’t chained to furniture throughout the home, they were fed very little food on a schedule, according to officials. The kids were rescued after Louise and David’s 17-year-old daughter managed to escape the home and call 911.

“The most wonderful thing I heard was that they are so happy to be out,” Rebecca said. “We need to acknowledge that these victims know there is a better life out there. And celebrate that they escaped. It’s important to remember that there wasn’t a day that went by that they weren’t wishing for escape, that is coming with all victims of torture and captivity.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you still shocked by this disturbing story? Please leave your thoughts and kind words for the Turpin children below.