‘The Quad’s Jake Allyn: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky BET Star

1.) Jake Allyn was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. “Sadly, most of my family has moved from Dallas, but my heart will certainly always call it home,” the actor told HollywoodLife during our EXCLUSIVE interview. “I visit about once a year and go to a Dallas Cowboys game. I have so many great memories it’s hard to choose one, but the first that jumps to mind is all the time I spent at this burger joint Balls Hamburgers that was literally just over the fence from my backyard.” Sounds yummy!

2.) ‘The Quad’ actor didn’t realize he wanted to be an actor until he was in college. “My older brother is a director and I spent one summer shadowing pre-production for a movie he was making,” Jake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was the reader when he was auditioning actors and when all these different unique wonderful actors came in to audition I was just absolutely blown away by how much craft and technique was involved. I immediately knew I wanted to try it. Once I got back to college and started taking acting classes, I was hooked. As cliche as it sounds, I definitely caught the acting bug.”

3.) Jake absolutely loves his role on ‘The Quad’. “What I love about our show is that it’s an ensemble that shows so many different aspects of this unique college. We show the political ins and outs of the administration, the competitive world of HBCU marching bands, fraternity life, and of course, the football team which is where I come in,” the actor told HollywoodLife. “I play BoJohn Folsom, a five-star quarterback recruit who, after a fight with his high school coach, landed on the black list for college recruits. This school gives Bo a last chance at a football career and Bo’s doing everything he can to protect it. It’s been a wonderful experience for me as an actor because, just as BoJohn’s never even heard of an HBCU before going on campus, neither had I. So as Bo develops and learns about HBCU life, I’ve really gotten to go on that journey too and learn about a whole different world that is HBCU life.” FYI: The Quad returns to BET on Tuesday, January 23 at 10p ET!

4.) Jake has AMAZING taste in women! The hunky actor told HollywoodLife that his current celebrity crush is Alicia Vikander. Watch out, Michael Fassbender! Jake told us, “As much as I think she’s beautiful and so well composed, it’s her work I find most sexy. Watching her in Testament of Youth was absolutely spell binding. I couldn’t take my eyes off her performance. Though I don’t ever want to watch the movie again, the story and her performance break my heart!”

5.) His favorite form of social media? Instagram, duh! “I love how easily I can see what’s going on in my friend’s lives that may live far away and vice versa, how easily they can see what’s going on with me,” Jake explained to HollywoodLife. “I love Twitter for the fans, being able to live tweet during episodes and get fans instant reactions is so awesome and so rewarding.” Isn’t he sweet?

BONUS: The last show Jake binged was The Punisher, the last song he downloaded was CyHi The Prince‘s “No Dope on Sundays” and his favorite concert ever was Counting Crows at The Wiltern in LA!

