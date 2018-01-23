‘The Shib Sibs’: Meet Alex & Maia Shibutani As They Ice Dance Their Way To The Winter Olympics

For the ‘Shib Sibs,’ the Winter Olympics is a family affair. Alex and Maia Shibutani will try to claim ice dancing gold at the Pyeongchang games, so learn about this duo.

1. This brother and sister pair has been skating since they were young. One of the best ice dancing pairs (and the pair some think will take the gold medal during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea) are Alex, 26, and Maia Shibutani, 23. This combo has been on the ice since the age of 7 and 4, respectively, according to PEOPLE, and their years of hard work paid off. They are three-time World medalists (silver in 2016 and bronze in 2011 and 2017) and the 2016 Four Continents champion.

They almost claimed gold at the 2018 nationals, but Madison Hubbell, 26, and Zachary Donohue, 27, pulled off an upset. The “Shib Sibs,” as they’re called by their fans (and that’s the name of their YouTube Channel), were in a comfortable lead, but after Maia got “caught up” in a step sequence, according to NBC Sports, they fell to second. Still, they were named to the USA Olympics skating team and will head to the 2018 winter games.

2. They’re YouTube famous, the best kind of famous. The siblings launched their YouTube channel in 2012 as a way to documents their lives as world famous ice skaters. As of Jan. 2018, they had 44k subscribers, and if they take home the gold at Pyeongchang, they can expect more to tune into their adventures. “Maia and I vlog at every competition we go to!” says Alex. “We really enjoy making videos and sharing our experiences.” The two also have a joint Instagram account, under the “Shib Sibs” name.

3. Maia is a Katy Kat. Music plays an important part in any ice dancer’s routine, and this season, Maia and Alex’s short dance is to a Perez Prado medley while their free dance is to Coldplay’s “Paradise,” according to E! News. Perhaps they may switch it up to “Roar” or “Fireworks” for the Olympics? “I listen to all sorts of music and I go through different phases,” Maia told Teen Vogue, “but Katy Perry always pumps me up!”

4. Sorry, Philly – Alex is pulling for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. “I was born in Boston,” Alex tells NBC Sports, “so I support all of the professional sports teams there. I’m a big Bruins and Patriots fan and I really like watching their games. Maia said that she’s “happy when [Boston teams are] doing well and he’s in a good mood. I enjoy supporting teams and athletes that we’ve met since there is an added personal dynamic.”

5. Maia is a collector. “I…collect all sorts of memorabilia from our travels and spend a lot of time decorating my poster boards and room with them,” Maia said. “I always try to take lots of pictures, buy a few postcards, and get some small item that reminds me of each place we’ve traveled.” Hopefully, she comes back from South Korea with the best kind of souvenir – a gold medal!

Are you excited to see the Sib Sibs compete at the Winter Olympics, HollywoodLifers?