Bring lots of tissues to your Super Bowl party. ‘This Is Us’ will air after the big game, and the promo for the crucial episode features Jack’s final moments. Watch now.

This Is Us fans, this is the episode. Everyone has wanted to know exactly how Jack died, and now we’re going to learn how it all went down. This Is Us will air directly after the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, and the episode is going to give us the answers we’ve been seeking. The last seconds of the Jan. 23 episode revealed that a faulty crockpot started the fire that destroyed the Pearson house. The first promo for the Super Bowl episode picks up right where the Jan. 23 episode left off. Jack is seen opening his bedroom door only to be met by massive flames. Kate screams “Dad!” from what appears to be outside the house. Randall looks shell-shocked, while Rebecca is seen hustling about inside. Kevin is not seen in the promo because he’s safe at Sophie’s house.

Jack takes the lead to save his family. “Take a deep breath, OK?” he tells his family before opening a door with flames behind it. The final moments of the promo show a stunned Jack standing amidst the smoke. This episode will bring us back to what we saw in the season 2 premiere, the devastating moments after Jack’s death. But the show is going to fill in those last few blanks with its Super Bowl episode. It’s already a scientific fact that this episode will break all of our hearts in half.

The tagline for the episode reads: “For every husband, for every son, for every daughter, for every wife, this is the episode.” Is anyone else full-on sobbing right now? After the Super Bowl episode, the This Is Us cast will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The next episode will air two days later on Jan. 30.

