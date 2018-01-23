‘The Bachelor’s Bekah M. Fires Back At Haters Over Age Controversy — See Tweets

‘The Bachelor’ contestant Bekah Martinez is having a great time making jokes of all the criticism she’s received about not revealing her young age. See her hilarious tweets here!

The Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez has been getting some serious backlash after being the only woman who chose not to reveal her age on the show this season, and she took to Twitter to laugh it all off! The 22 year old, whose age was finally revealed on the latest episode of the reality series, is trying to win 36 year old bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart, but some of her fellow contestants and followers of the show don’t think she’s ready to be married. After making a mockery of her youth, Bekah posted a series of tweets to join in on the fun and put her haters to rest once and for all! “if i’m ‘too young’ and ‘immature’, explain how this week i did all my laundry and put it away immediately WITHOUT LEAVING IT IN A PILE ON THE COUCH FOR 3 DAYS?? #adulting #ready4marriage,” read one of Bekah’s tweets. “ah, yes. 22 really is SO young compared to the other girls. hopefully one of the many 25/26-year-olds this season can grant me some of their ancient wisdom,” another one of her sarcastic tweets read.

With hilarious tweets like those, it’s obvious that Bekah is using her social media account to point out how ridiculous she thinks the controversy around her age is! She also took the time to tweet a screenshot of some of her harsh (and foul!) Instagram comments with the caption, “my instagram comments are LIT right now.” Although there’s a 14 year age difference between Bekah and Arie, she’s making it known that in her eyes, age is just a number, and she’s definitely not backing down when it comes to feeling she’s earned her spot on the show!

That confident feeling introduced itself when Bekah first started posting funny memes last week. One, posted on Jan. 15, featured a clip of Kanye West‘s laughing face quickly getting really serious with a caption that listed what haters were saying about her, “the internet: -BEKAH IS 12, -HER LONGEST RELATIONSHIP WAS IN JR HIGH, -SHE’S ARIES CHILD.” Bekah used a little Twilight humor in her Jan. 20 tweet to announce that her age would soon be revealed on the show. “Spoiler: next week I will be revealing my significant age difference, and it’s not what you think. My full name is actually Rebekah Cullen. my family would appreciate privacy during this time,” the tweet read, which was accompanied by an amusing photo of the Twilight cast with her face photo shopped in. No matter Bekah’s age, we have to admit, this girl knows how to make us laugh!

That humor seems to be working in Bekah’s favor. Despite hesitation over her age, Arie did end up giving her a rose after their one-on-one date on the Jan. 22 episode, so her chances of becoming a Mrs. at 22 are increasing. Haters or not, it looks like she’s going forward and doing exactly what she intended to do.

