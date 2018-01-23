Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Uniforms For 2018 — See Olympic Clothing

The Opening Ceremony Uniforms have been revealed, and Team USA will wear Ralph Lauren at the 2018 Olympics! See pics of the designs here!

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games start on February 9 — so soon! The USA Uniform has been revealed, and it’s so cool! The uniform is designed by Polo Ralph Lauren, who has designed for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams for the last six Olympics. The clothes are made in the USA. Our sister site WWD reports that the main item in the line is a self-heating patriotic Parka. This coat adjusts to the athlete’s ideal temperature, and can provide heat for up to 11 hours! Within the line, there is also a red, white, and blue sweater, and slim-cut jeans. A USA navy bandanna can be worn around the neck, and a leather belt can help to accessorize the denim. There is a navy, wool hat with USA written in white lettering on the front. Athletes will wear country-inspired brown boots with red laces, and brown suede gloves with fringe!

The gloves have the American flag and the Olympic rings embroidered on each hand. Honestly, everything looks super warm and cozy! This is very necessary since the weather predicts the temperature will be around 22 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the Opening Ceremonies in South Korea! We can’t wait to see all the countries represented walking in their official uniforms! See the photos of all the pieces Team USA will wear in the gallery attached! It’s so fun to see the fashion sketches come to life on the models!

HollywoodLifers, do you love the Team USA Opening Ceremony Uniforms?