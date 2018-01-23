Sam Page Drops Major ‘Bold Type’ Scoop: Suttard’s Romance Is About To Get ‘Messy’

What’s in store for ‘The Bold Type’s OG couple? In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Sam Page, he dished all about it to HollywoodLife!

No one is more psyched for The Bold Type‘s second season than HollywoodLife, and we were thrilled to chat with actor Sam Page, 41, at the Freeform Summit on Thursday, January 18. So, what did we ask Sam about? Um his The Bold Type romance Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard — aka Suttard, duh! “I think [their relationship] is going to, and for the sake of entertainment, get very messy,” Sam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think nothing is easy about it and I think that is what is great because they really do care for each other, they really do despite what happened last season.” Aw, Sam! He’s SO right.

Sam added, “It wasn’t that they didn’t want to be together, it was just that they didn’t think they could be. They still wanted to be, so there will be a lot more of that and how much they can take of not being together and how hard will it be to actually be together. That is going to be a lot of the things in play.” Okay, now THAT is exciting to hear because it means there is a lot more Suttard in our future! Will it be good or bad? Well, we’re not sure yet — “messy” isn’t exactly promising, you know? But we’re sure that Sutton and Richard will figure this thing called love out, especially since Alex is now out of the picture and Richard made it very, very clear to Sutton that she’s the one for him.

