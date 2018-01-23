Donald Trump Urged To Get ‘Professional Help’ During Wild Samantha Bee Episode of ‘WWHL’

Samantha Bee didn’t hold back her political feelings on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ We’ve got the details on how she wants Donald Trump to get professional help.

TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is a must watch for anyone up on current events, and the host herself stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 22. The 48-year-old was joined by news legend Dan Rather, 86, for an episode filled with plenty of political talk. Andy asked the pair for their immediate reactions while putting up the faces of various Washington D.C. figures. When it came to President Donald Trump, 71, her reaction was “you are not good at this.” Dan took things a step further by saying “Get help. Get professional help.” ZING! Hey, Trump claims he’s a stable genius! Yeah…we know.

Samantha, 48, admitted that she surprisingly was never approached to take over The Daily Show when host Jon Stewart retired, even though she was one of the most popular longtime correspondents. It actually resulted in a career boost as she got her very own TBS show which has become a huge hit. She’s actually thrilled with how thing turned out, saying “I’m so happy because….I prefer to do my own thing. I think it was better to create my own legacy. I’m very happy.” You go girl!

Sam recently made headlines blasted fellow former TDS show correspondent Aziz Ansari, 34, following an anonymous accuser claiming he went too far sexually while on a date. An article published by babe.net featured a woman who alleged that he put unwanted sexual moves on her. The anonymous 23-year-old photographer said she was triggered when she saw Aziz wearing a “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globes. He responded by saying that he apologized to her after the encounter, believing their oral sex acts had been consensual.

Many women including the likes of talk show host Wendy Williams, 53, and HLN’s Ashleigh Banfield, 50, took the Master of None star’s side, saying the victim had every chance to leave his place or simply tell him “no,” and that she now just seemed to be complaining about a bad date well after the fact. Samantha on the other hand tore into the comedian on her show. “A lot of people are worried about Aziz’s career which no one is trying to end because, again, we know the difference between a rapist, a workplace a harasser and an Aziz Ansari,” she said, adding: “That doesn’t mean we have to be happy about any of them.”

Samantha took on the subject of sex that wasn’t rape and blasted the irony of Aziz writing a book ”on how to sex good“ referring to his 2015’s Modern Romance. She blasted him by saying,”If you say you’re a feminist then f*** like a feminist – and if you don’t want to do that take off your f***ing pin because we are not your accessories.” Dayum!

