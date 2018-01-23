Tiffany Haddish, ‘Wonder Woman’ & More Snubbed By Oscars & The Fans Are Pissed

Well, this sucks. Many Oscar hopefuls, including Tiffany Haddish, were left off the 2018 nominations list — and, of course, Twitter is NOT happy.

On Tuesday morning, January 23, the full list of Academy Award nominees for the 2018 year were revealed to the world. While many deserving contenders were honored with a nomination (ahem, Jordan Peele!), unfortunately there were a quite a few names who didn’t make the cut. Awkwardly enough, among those “snubbed” by the Oscars were Girls Trip actress, Tiffany Haddish, who was asked to announce some of the nominees on live television. As if that wasn’t bad enough, fans quickly noticed that one of the biggest and highly acclaimed films of 2017, Wonder Woman, was completely shut out of nominations. Not cool.

Other notable snubs? Honestly, where do we even begin? Hong Chao in Downsizing, Tom Hanks in The Post, Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name, and The Greatest Showman. While the Hugh Jackman-led musical received a Best Original Song nomination for “This Is Me”, none of the actors received any nominations nor did the hair/makeup/costume teams. While I, Tonya received three nominations, including Best Actress and Supporting Actress for Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, the film was bizarrely left out of Best Picture. WTF? Last but certainly not least, many feel strongly that Hugh’s other film, Logan, was sorely left out of the running.

Obviously not every actor and every movie can be nominated, but some of these snubs are pretty upsetting. Check out what movie fans are saying on Twitter about the snubs below:

tfw you announce your own snub pic.twitter.com/7I5xZ0Dxmd — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) January 23, 2018

#LOGAN should’ve been nominated for Best Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, and Best Picture….SNUBBED! And there’s no reason #BLADERUNNER2049 shouldn’t have been nominated for Best Picture and Best Director. #OscarNoms #Oscars2018 #snubbed — Vince Salerno (@Thebigv75) January 23, 2018

Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman not nominated at all? #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/RBqcVoLXOL — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) January 23, 2018

Sad for Armie Hammer. He was definitely snubbed. Timmy couldn’t have done what he did without him #CMBYN — Emma B. (@emxo24) January 23, 2018

