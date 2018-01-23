Offset Reveals Wedding Situation With Cardi B: Did They Call It Off Due To Cheating Scandal?

Offset’s dishing the details about his upcoming wedding to Cardi B. Well, at least we think it’s upcoming! What’s the status on those nuptials?

Offset, 26, had nothing but beautiful things to say about fiancée Cardi B, 25, in a new Migos interview with Rolling Stone. It was so sweet! The rapper not only gushed about how much he loved Cardi, but gave some much-needed info on the couple’s wedding. At this point, nobody knows anything about that wedding. There’s actually a reason: they haven’t even started planning it! “We ain’t, we ain’t planning it right now,” he said. “We chilling. We don’t got time for that right now.”

He also reportedly refused to discuss the cheating and sex tape scandal, according to the Rolling Stone reporter. “It’s my real life,” he told the magazine. “It ain’t no gig. It ain’t no f**king game, you know what I’m saying? It ain’t no game. It’s my life.” Fair enough!

That was actually just an update to the original interview with Migos, which occurred in December 2017 at Offset’s mansion in Atlanta. He had nothing but loving things to say about Cardi. It’s clear that he adores her so much. This is what he had to say when asked why he proposed to her:

“She is real solid, came from where I came from, did what I did,” Offset said. “She’s herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it. I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta sh*t. I like that. I f**k with her. That’s my baby.” We love this editorial note from the reporter: “Shortly after he said this, Offset got Cardi’s name tattooed on his neck.” If that’s not love, then what is?

Cardi actually made a cameo in the article. She was staying at Offset’s place at the time, and was rushing out the door to catch a flight to NYC. But she couldn’t help but pause for a second to talk about how much she loved her guy:

“He is always taking care of everybody,” she said. “Like, you know when you that one person that have the money, he really take care of everybody? He got to take care of his babies, so he overworks himself more than anybody I ever seen.”

That’s so sweet, but it was a month before she implied on Twitter that Offset cheated on her, and he had a sex tape with another woman. The couple have had their ups and downs since the revelation, but it seems like they’re going to stay strong. Cardi hasn’t broken up with him…yet!

