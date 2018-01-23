Melania Trump Cancels Plans To Go To Davos With Donald After His Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

Is it any surprise that Melania’s NOT going to Davos with Donald after allegations that he paid $130K for Stormy Daniels’ silence before his presidential nomination?

President Donald Trump‘s on his way to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum later this week, but there’s someone who won’t be by his side: Melania Trump! The first lady is skipping the official trip, despite confirmation just a week ago that she would attend with her husband. Oops! So, what happened? “It was determined there were too many scheduling and logistical issues, so Mrs. Trump will not travel to Davos,” her East Wing communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN.

It’s kind of a lame excuse for not going abroad to support her husband, isn’t it? Is her decision not to go to Davos really because of scheduling conflicts — or because of Stormy Daniels? Melania hasn’t made a public statement since January 12, when news broke that the president had allegedly cheated on her with the porn star right after son, 11-year-old Barron Trump‘s birth. Stormy also alleged that Trump paid her off to the tune of $130k to stay silent, right before he accepted the GOP nomination for president.

So, Donald might be in the doghouse right now. While Melania did accompany her husband to Mar-a-Lago over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend — after the Stormy story broke — she was never photographed with him the entire time they were in Florida. It’s a little suspicious, considering the president hosted two official dinners while there: one with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and another with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The plot thickens!

And of course, there was this expert, simply beautiful shade Melania threw at her husband on the anniversary of his inauguration, January 20. Melania tweeted about the anniversary, but never mentioned her husband once. You know, the president whose inauguration she was commemorating. The photo she tweeted out was also just of herself and a military escort — not with Donald. Amazing!

