Louise Turpin Admired Kate Gosselin: She Wanted A Reality Show Like ‘Kate Plus 8,’ Brother Says

Before being accused of abusing her 13 children, Louise Turpin had dreams of getting her brood on a reality show…and was inspired by none other than Kate Gosselin.

Even though she’s been accused of torturing and abusing her kids, it seems like Louise Turpin always wanted a big family, her half-brother, Billy Lambert, tells People. “She had mentioned the Kate Plus 8 show, that it was a cool reality show,” Billy admits, referring to Kate Gosselin’s now-cancelled series. “I think deep down that is what she wanted.” When cops searched Louise and her husband, David Turpin’s, home, they found hundreds of DVDs, with several seasons of Kate Plus 8 reportedly included amongst them. “I believe that my sister wanted a reality show,” Billy adds, to Inside Edition. “Because the very last conversation that I had with her before all this happened, she did actually say that she feels that they would be perfect for TV at one point.”

Louise’s desire for a big family seems odd, considering how it appears she treated the 13 children she had. Louise and David are currently facing 13 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and 12 counts of false imprisonment. They plead not guilty to the charges. The couple’s children, ranging in ages from 2 to 29, were found “severely malnourished,” with some even shackled in chains, on Jan. 14, after their 17-year-old daughter managed to escape the family home and call 911. The youngest child, a two-year-old daughter, was the only kid who appeared to be in “good health” when authorities arrived. Louise and David were immediately taken into custody.

As we previously reported, Billy has also said that Louise, 49, was planning on having a 14th child before she was arrested. “She told me she was getting ready to buy a school bus,” he said. The 13 children are currently being treated at medical centers, with the children under age 17 in once facility and the children over age 17 at another.

