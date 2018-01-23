Kylie Jenner Has ‘Total Lack Of Trust’ With Travis Scott Now — She Hardly Sees Him

Kylie Jenner is close to the end of her reported pregnancy, but she’s not feeling like she can rely on Travis Scott for comfort or support during the precious life-changing moments. Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Eek. Kylie Jenner, 20, may be super pregnant and ready to become a mother but she’s not at all confident with her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25! The rapper has been all over the world since they found out about their baby-to-be, but Kylie really wants him to be by her side instead. “Kylie has a total lack of trust with Travis right now and she fears the worst when it comes to his loyalty to her,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “She really has no idea what he is up to when they are not together, which is often.” Kylie’s concerns are definitely understandable since Travis has been out and about while on tour without the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Kylie’s been in hiding since news of her pregnancy has been making headlines so it would make sense for her to get lonely while Travis seems to be having a lot of fun!

Kylie and Travis’ hard times definitely seem to be straining the relationship and their future is unclear because of it. “Kylie had been hoping to be spending this time getting closer to Travis and instead she just feels like they are drifting apart,” the source continued. “She is really anxious and has no idea what is going to happen with her and Travis when the baby arrives.” With reports of alleged fights between these two, we’re not sure what to think but we hope for the sake of their baby, they can figure things out soon!

During Kylie and Travis’ rocky road, it seems that Kylie’s ex Tyga, 28, has been trying to comfort the mom-to-be and is ready to be there for her if things continue down a bad path. We guess only time will tell when it comes to how this entire love triangle will unfold!

