Kim Kardashian: How She Convinced Pregnant & ‘Uncomfortable’ Kylie To Be In Calvin Klein Ad
Kylie Jenner shocked fans by appearing in the new Calvin Klein ad! HL found out exclusively how Kim Kardashian was able to convince her to pose despite her pregnancy!
Since news of her pregnancy broke in September, Kylie Jenner, 20, has essentially stayed off the grid. Not only has she refrained from posting her regular Instagram selfies, but she also was noticeably absent from her family’s Christmas card in December. Clearly the makeup mogul has been going to extreme lengths to hide her pregnancy from the world, which is why fans were super surprised to see her in the new Kardashian/Jenner Calvin Klein ad along with her sisters! Turns out, it was Kim Kardashian, 37, who eventually persuaded Kylie to take one for the team. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s relationship history.
“Ultimately it was a business decision too as Calvin Klein really wanted all the sisters in the shoot,” our source dished. “Kylie did not to let her own insecurities ruin a good opportunity for her family, so she agreed to do the pictures.” As promised though, Kylie’s midsection remains hidden in all of the photos — despite her sisters flaunting their toned abs and fit figures. Some fans have even commented on the ridiculousness of it.
“The fact that Kylie Jenner is hiding her stomach in all the Calvin Klein ads is so stupid. she’s irritating me now.. like just inform us & stop playing games,” one Twitter user wrote. And she’s not completely wrong. I mean, in one photo Kylie’s lower half is literally underneath a blanket!
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised to see Kylie in the Calvin Klein ad?