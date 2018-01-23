Kim Kardashian: How She Convinced Pregnant & ‘Uncomfortable’ Kylie To Be In Calvin Klein Ad

Kylie Jenner shocked fans by appearing in the new Calvin Klein ad! HL found out exclusively how Kim Kardashian was able to convince her to pose despite her pregnancy!

Since news of her pregnancy broke in September, Kylie Jenner, 20, has essentially stayed off the grid. Not only has she refrained from posting her regular Instagram selfies, but she also was noticeably absent from her family’s Christmas card in December. Clearly the makeup mogul has been going to extreme lengths to hide her pregnancy from the world, which is why fans were super surprised to see her in the new Kardashian/Jenner Calvin Klein ad along with her sisters! Turns out, it was Kim Kardashian, 37, who eventually persuaded Kylie to take one for the team. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s relationship history.

“Kim was able to convince Kylie to pose for the Calvin Klein campaign despite her pregnancy insecurities,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The shoot took place earlier in her pregnancy, during a time when Kylie was feeling really uncomfortable and weird about her growing baby bump. Kim assured Kylie that it would be ok if Kylie chose to keep her belly covered as long as fans could see her pretty face.” Kylie originally had no desire whatsoever to appear in the photos because, as we’ve previously reported, the reality star has been feeling super insecure about her new pregnancy curves. In the end though, Kylie agreed to do it if her bump would be 100 percent hidden.

“Kylie had no intentions on participating while pregnant but all of her sisters convinced her that it would not be the same without her,” our insider explained. “Kim managed to convince Kylie that she looked beautiful, and covering up Kylie ‘s belly helped alleviate her anxiety.” Not only that though, but apparently Kylie’s decision was also majorly impacted by the business side of things, as she didn’t want to let down her family’s brand. Plus, let’s be real, I’m sure there was a lot of monetary incentive as well!

“Ultimately it was a business decision too as Calvin Klein really wanted all the sisters in the shoot,” our source dished. “Kylie did not to let her own insecurities ruin a good opportunity for her family, so she agreed to do the pictures.” As promised though, Kylie’s midsection remains hidden in all of the photos — despite her sisters flaunting their toned abs and fit figures. Some fans have even commented on the ridiculousness of it.

“The fact that Kylie Jenner is hiding her stomach in all the Calvin Klein ads is so stupid. she’s irritating me now.. like just inform us & stop playing games,” one Twitter user wrote. And she’s not completely wrong. I mean, in one photo Kylie’s lower half is literally underneath a blanket!

