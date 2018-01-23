Kourtney Kardashian Ready To ‘Say Yes’ If Younes Bendjima Proposes: She’s ‘Fallen In Love’

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima has given her so many new experiences and she’s now itching to be his bride! Get EXCLUSIVE details!

Is there another Kardashian wedding in the works?! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, may have never been married before but she wouldn’t hold back on taking the brand new step with her current boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, due to the simple fact that they’re both crazy in love! “Kourtney has fallen in love with Younes and she feels like she would totally say yes if he proposed to her right now,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Kourt loves going on romantic vacations with Younes and they have the best time when they are together. He makes her laugh, have fun wherever they are and around him she feels young and sexy.” You go, girl!

It’s great to know Kourtney is having a great time with Younes. After a rocky road with her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, it wouldn’t surprise us if she was hesitant to make any commitments, but it seems like the brunette beauty is not letting her past prevent her from a blissful future! Younes is from another country and their age difference is quite a big gap, but those are some of the reasons Kourtney’s loving what they have together. “Even though he is a lot younger than she is, he is totally mature for his age,” the source continued. “She loves that he is not an American, because he has none of the issues she had with Scott. Younes is sophisticated, worldly, sweet, smart and is a romantic gentlemen. Kourtney loves the way he treats her and they have amazing chemistry in bed too. She never thought she could be so happy.”

In addition to being happy in her relationship and thinking about marriage, Kourtney may be ready for more kids. After reportedly spending time with her new niece, Chicago West, Kourtney has been reminded that she would love to be a mother again. Another Kardashian baby? Now that’s something we’d love to see!

