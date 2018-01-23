Kim Kardashian Releasing Kimoji Perfumes For Valentine’s Day

Get ready to spoil the love of your life, or yourself, this V-Day, with Kim Kardashian’s new fragrances! Find out when to get them below!

Kim Kardashian‘s very first fragrance came out in 2010, but she’s come a long way since that debut release. In 2017, she reinvented her brand with high-fashion photoshoots and a trio of gardenia fragrances. The chic, sleek bottles were based on crystals, since Kim said she used healing crystals to recover after a traumatic Paris robbery in 2016. Now, she’s switching it up again, and releasing kitchy, fun Kimoji perfumes, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Her fragrance Instagram posted a photo of the three bottles, along with, “Will you be our Valentine? @kimoji Heart fragrances coming 02.01 💜KKWFRAGRANCE.COM‬.” They posted the image on January 22, showing off three scents — all in a heart shaped bottle. “BFF” is pink with red lettering, “Ride or Die” is lavender, and “Bae” is mint green. These seem like the perfect gifts to give and get for your best girlfriends this year!

No word on whether they will smell sweet, like candy. Kim DOES love a rose scent, so maybe she will throw us a curveball and have the heart-shaped bottles smell like a garden — obviously, roses are another Valentine’s Day staple. Kim just told her fans how to get their perfume to last all day. She offered a few unexpected places to apply fragrance, like “Knees: If you’re planning on wearing a skirt or shorts, applying perfume behind the knees will make your scent long-lasting. Knees are another hot spot on the body. As you walk, the heat from the pulse points on the knees will radiate and give off the scent of the perfume.” She also said to spritz in your Hair. “Even though hair isn’t a pulse point, this area shouldn’t be ignored when applying a fragrance. For an all-day scent, spray hair with perfume and rake your fingers through to the ends, evenly distributing the product. As your hair moves, you’ll be able to smell the fragrance.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy Kim Kardashian’s Kimoji perfumes?