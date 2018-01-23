Khloe Kardashian Desperate To Get Pre-Baby Body Back After Feeling Like A ‘Blimp’

Khloe Kardashian is already dreaming of the intense workouts she’s going to do once cleared by her doctor after baby! Now 6 months pregnant, Khloe says she’s ‘feigning’ for her pre-baby body!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is already planning her bounce back after baby! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is now six-seven months pregnant, admitted on Twitter that she is longing to get back to her “workouts and old body.” She tweeted, “Now I am googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body. Holy cow”. Khloe’s tweet — which has now racked up over 10,000 likes and 200 retweets — sparked a conversation between her and her fans, who sent her supportive and complimentary messages.

One fan then inquired how Khloe fits in, in terms of her sisters, Kim, 36, and Kourtney‘s, 38, pregnancies — Does she love pregnancy like Kourtney always says; Or, has it had its challenges, like Kim’s past pregnancies, as she’s been candid about her own struggles. “I am definitely in the middle,” Khloe replied. “I feel very grateful that I’m not as miserable as Kim was. But Kourtney was far too excited LOL. We are all so different and that’s the beauty of it. The female body is miraculous”.

Despite not feeling amazing, as she told one fan, Khloe informed another that she just may do a Revenge Body episode about herself to get her pre-baby-body back. “Sh-t — I just may,” she replied to an eager fan’s request to center an episode around her. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, we’re totally here for a Khloe-inspired Revenge Body episode!

Khloe sent social media into a frenzy when she announced her first pregnancy on Instagram on December 20. She shared a black and white photo of her growing baby bump, with her boyfriend [and baby daddy] Tristan Thompson‘s hands holding her belly. For months, Khloe hid her baby bump, which she later explained was because she and Tristan wanted to enjoy her pregnancy with friends and family in private. The health and fitness-obsessed star has been working out throughout her pregnancy and she’s simply glowing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe is having a boy or a girl?