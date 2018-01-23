Kentucky High School Shooting: 5 Wounded, 1 Dead As Gunman Opens Fire At School Near Nashville

Tragedy has struck Kentucky. A horrible shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton left five wounded and one dead. The alleged shooter has been caught.

Details on this shooting are still coming to light, but here’s what’s known so far: A shooting took place at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky on Jan. 23, according to ABC News. The school is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville. Authorities say at least five people were injured in this shooting, while the state’s governor, Matt Bevin, 51, tweeted that there was “one confirmed fatality.” The wounded have been taken to a nearby hospital to receive immediate medical attention. The severity of their injuries, or the identities of anyone involved, was not made immediately available.

“The shooting occurred at Marshall County High School,” the office for Benton Mayor Rita Dotson told HollywoodLife.com in a statement. “We have 1 confirmed dead, and nothing else has been confirmed yet. The Benton PD did respond and they are on the scene. Continued prayers for the community.”

“Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…” Gov. Bevin tweeted. “Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…” Some of the governor’s claims were confirmed later by authorities

The “situations is secure and no longer active,” Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash, said during an interview on CBSN. Jody confirmed that one suspect is in custody at the campus, but could not give any details as to motive, the shooter’s identity or if the five wounded were staff at the facility. A Marshall County Schools staffer told CBS News that the school’s superintendent is expected to release a statement on the shooting.

Sadly, this shooting in Kentucky comes less than a day after another shooting in Texas. A 16-year-old male student shot and injured a 15-year-old girl in her high school cafeteria. She was taken to a hospital and her condition remains unknown. It’s understandably heartbreaking that yet another American high school has become a scene of gun violence, and that one person’s life was cut short.

This story is still developing…

