Kaia Gerber Walks In Chanel Show In Paris: Where Are Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid?

You never forget your first Couture! Kaia Gerber opened the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week for their Spring / Summer Couture Collection, and looked beautiful! See pics!

Cindy Crawford‘s stunning daughter Kaia Gerber, 16, stunned in Couture at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on January 23. Wearing an embellished pink dress, she shined in the design with feathered sleeves, a sequined bodice, and sparkly shoes. Gorgeous! Her flawless face was covered with a veil, but we were still able to see her pretty makeup underneath — a bold pink lip and eyes. Her hair was pulled back, away from her face. We did miss models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who last waked for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in March of 2017. Now, Kaia is taking over the fashion world! She’s the model of the moment, for sure!

Stars like Rita Ora, Marion Cotillard and Sofia Coppola were just some of the celebs who watched this Chanel show from the front row. The designs are not available to purchase; instead, these pieces are one of a kind. The show also featured a “wedding dress” look, that was actually a vest and suit pants, with a feathered skirt and cape! Our sister site WWD just reported that Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld and Kaia are working on a capsule collection.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection will hit stores and online retailers in September! It will have clothes and accessories like shoes, jewelry and sunglasses. “We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in L.A. and at our studio in Paris. It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women,” Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said in a statement. We can’t wait to see it!

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Kaia Gerber walking in Chanel Couture?