Jonghyun: Posthumous Album Released 1 Month After Tragic Death — Watch Music Video

Just one month after Jonghyun’s tragic death, the K-pop artist’s final album was released. His new music is incredible. Listen and watch the music video for his lead single.

Jonghyun’s second studio LP is titled Poet | Artist. The lead song on the posthumous album will be “Shinin.'” According to AllKPop.com, the album features 10 more songs: “Only One You Need” (Literal Korean title “Phantom Pain”), “#Hashtag,” “Grease,” “Take the Dive,” “Sightseeing,” “Rewind,” “Just For A Day,” “I’m So Curious,” “Sentimental,” and “Before Our Spring.” This collection of songs is yet another example of how great of a talent Jonghyun was. K-Pop just won’t be the same without him. To show their support for their bandmate, SHINee tweeted out a link to music video of Jonghyun’s lead single. Check out the fan response to Jonghyun’s last album below.

Jonghyun tragically committed suicide with “brown coal briquettes lit inside a frying pan” on Dec. 18, according to police. He was found in his apartment in Chungdam, South Korea, and immediately rushed to the hospital, but he died upon arriving. Jonghyun was only 27 years old. The SHINee K-pop star had reportedly sent his sister a troubling last note before his death. “It’s been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I’ve had a hard time. This is my last goodbye,” the message read, according to reports. Fellow K-pop singers, including BTS, paid their respects to Jonghyun after his death. His SHINee bandmates carried Jonghyun’s coffin at his funeral on Dec. 20. Jonghyun may be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten.

You really did well, Jonghyun. You'll always be SHININ'. pic.twitter.com/wZ2QQyT9eW — NIRVANA frees man from REBIRTH [D-1] (@kpopandvixx) January 23, 2018

I know you're happy right now. I love you so much Jonghyun, thank you so much. 🌹💖#JONGHYUN #POET_ARTIST pic.twitter.com/qew1j2AXsu — 태형's ♡ (@vaestaegma) January 23, 2018

It’s amazing!! Let’s get this to number 1 and get him winning on the music shows guys. I can’t believe that even when he was clearly struggling when filming this he STILL produced this wonderful mv and did his best for us. You did well Jonghyun! 🧡💖 #POET_ARTIST https://t.co/OUSkU3vOmc — Rachel "Yoshiki" BP (@levisparabatai) January 23, 2018

