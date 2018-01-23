Jason Momoa — The Weird Reason He Couldn’t Get A Job After Playing Drogo In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Jason Momoa’s incredible portrayal of Drogo on ‘Game of Thrones’ made a lasting impression that caused him to have trouble getting roles! Find out why here!

Jason Momoa, 38, did such a great job playing the role of Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones that it actually caused him to have a difficult time getting other roles! Why? Because a lot of people thought he couldn’t speak English! That’s right, just like his character, who spoke Dothraki, people were convinced Jason also had a language barrier. During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 22, Jason explained his issues in detail. “Yeah, not a lot of people thought I spoke English,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “It was very challenging.” He also half jokingly explained that when a character like Drogo is what he’s known for, it can be tough to know what kind of features he could fit into. “It’s like, what do you do with Drogo?,” he said. “You’re not gonna put him in a comedy.” Check out some of Jason’s hottest pics here!

Jason, who is originally from Hawaii, first realized how others perceived him when he spoke with actor Fred Armisen, 51, who starred in the television show Portlandia with Jason’s stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz, 29. Fred didn’t hold back on what he thought of him when they first met. “He was like, ‘I didn’t even know you spoke English’ and it was heartbreaking,” Jason further told Jimmy. “I was like, that’s why I’m not getting any jobs.”

Despite the fact that his Drogo role limited his options, Jason’s still managed to kick some serious booty in the amazing roles he was able to solidify. His work in the superhero films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League definitely didn’t go unnoticed and his highly anticipated reprisal lead role in 2018’s Aquaman is something we’re already confident in based on the teaser clips alone! After making his mark on both the television world and now the film world, we have a feeling Jason’s difficulty in obtaining new roles will soon fade!

