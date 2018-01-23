James Franco ‘Gutted’ Over Misconduct Claims, But Doesn’t Believe It Cost Him Oscar Nom

James Franco was not including in the 2018 Oscar nominations list, amidst the multiple claims of sexual misconduct against him. However, Franco thinks his Oscar snub came at a different price…

The nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards were released today, and James Franco, 39, was not on the list. Some predicted that Franco would be left out of the Oscars pool because of the numerous women who have come forward to accuse him of inappropriate sexual behavior. Although The Disaster Artist actor is reeling over his Oscar snub, he believes it was his poorly reviewed Oscars hosting gig back in 2011. “Clearly people didn’t vote for him after the allegations hit, but he is also convinced there is another reason. He thinks most of the Academy didn’t vote for him because they still have a bad taste in their mouth after his highly criticized hosting duties from a few years ago,” a source to Franco tells HollywoodLife.com. “Some voters still can’t get over that and James feels most of the snub is based on that.”

In early January, right around when Franco accepted Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for The Disaster Artist, five women came forward with allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior against Franco; Allegations Franco later claimed are “not accurate.” After he won the Golden Globe multiple women, including Breakfast Club star, Ally Sheedy slammed him for wearing a “Time’s Up” pin at the awards show, tweeting, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.” Sheedy later deleted her tweet. Actresses Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan detailed Franco’s alleged sexual misconduct in an expose published by The Los Angeles Times on January 11.

Franco appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as Late Night with Seth Myers, where he said that the allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him are “not accurate.”

“Not exactly the best day for James or the best few weeks for James who is emotionally gutted by everyone that has come out to allege misconduct,” the insider shared. “He honestly believes he didn’t do anything wrong. What he said to Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers is what he still believes about the entire situation. He feels that the allegations are not true at all.”

