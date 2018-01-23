Tweets
Jake Paul Says Brother Logan Is ‘Truly Sorry’ For Controversial Video But Fans Aren’t Buying It

Logan Paul’s still cancelled as far as his fans are concerned. Despite Jake Paul saying his bro is ‘sorry’ for his Japan video, it’ll take a lot more to convince them!

Jake Paul‘s going to bat for brother Logan Paul, who went silent on YouTube after his controversial and offensive video taken in Japan’s so-called suicide forest. Jake confirmed to fans of the Paul brothers in a 13 minute-long video that Logan’s returning to YouTube on January 23. And also, he’s super sorry for filming a suicide victim hanging in the forest and laughing at the dead man.

Jake explained in his video that he wanted to wait to make a statement until the dust settled on the scandal. Fans had been wondering why he hadn’t spoken out yet! “I wanted to let the situation have some time to breathe,” Jake said. “It didn’t feel right to comment on it right away. But as his brother and as someone who knows Logan the best, I do feel it’s necessary to say something about it.

“I think what Logan did was very, very, very, very wrong, and he made a huge mistake. And not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it,” Jake continued. “I think that in no way, shape, or form is suicide a joke or should be made fun of. [Logan] did not mean to offend or hurt anybody or create such a big frustration. And he is honestly, truly, truly sorry.”

You buying it? A lot of people on Twitter aren’t — not even close. They’ve pointed out that Jake conveniently decided to finally speak out about Logan’s video right before his return to YouTube. On top of that, neither of them apologized for Logan’s other videos from the Japan trip, which showed him engaging in racist and offensive behavior. See their furious tweets below:

HollywoodLifers, do you buy Logan’s apology? Tell us why or why not!