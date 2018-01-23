Jake Paul Says Brother Logan Is ‘Truly Sorry’ For Controversial Video But Fans Aren’t Buying It

Logan Paul’s still cancelled as far as his fans are concerned. Despite Jake Paul saying his bro is ‘sorry’ for his Japan video, it’ll take a lot more to convince them!

Jake Paul‘s going to bat for brother Logan Paul, who went silent on YouTube after his controversial and offensive video taken in Japan’s so-called suicide forest. Jake confirmed to fans of the Paul brothers in a 13 minute-long video that Logan’s returning to YouTube on January 23. And also, he’s super sorry for filming a suicide victim hanging in the forest and laughing at the dead man.

Jake explained in his video that he wanted to wait to make a statement until the dust settled on the scandal. Fans had been wondering why he hadn’t spoken out yet! “I wanted to let the situation have some time to breathe,” Jake said. “It didn’t feel right to comment on it right away. But as his brother and as someone who knows Logan the best, I do feel it’s necessary to say something about it.

“I think what Logan did was very, very, very, very wrong, and he made a huge mistake. And not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it,” Jake continued. “I think that in no way, shape, or form is suicide a joke or should be made fun of. [Logan] did not mean to offend or hurt anybody or create such a big frustration. And he is honestly, truly, truly sorry.”

You buying it? A lot of people on Twitter aren’t — not even close. They’ve pointed out that Jake conveniently decided to finally speak out about Logan’s video right before his return to YouTube. On top of that, neither of them apologized for Logan’s other videos from the Japan trip, which showed him engaging in racist and offensive behavior. See their furious tweets below:

22 days later and after making fun of Logan’s hiatus, Jake Paul finally comes to defend his brother. pic.twitter.com/KNSjIog4UH — gustavo (@gustavonever) January 22, 2018

Seeing that twitter moment of Jake Paul justifying Logan Paul’s video pic.twitter.com/13JemyGosb — Disco Tits (@rayharriiss) January 23, 2018

I’m so over hearing anything about @LoganPaul or @jakepaul at this point. Please just log off for the sake of humanity. #SoOverIt — Jaysen Dante (@JaysenDante) January 23, 2018

Please take Logan and Jake Paul, Ohio has officially denounced them — YemmytheFerret (@Fuzzycow2010) January 23, 2018

You and your brother both need to take a hard look at your behaviour and figure out how you became so morally bankrupt.

You are both spoiled little brats whose 15 minutes are up.

I hope your parents have the decency to be ashamed of you and will take action. @jakepaul — Gracie's Mom (@cmurphy307) January 23, 2018

@jakepaul you & your brother are like a fucking plague that wont go away — 牢不可破 (@EndlessDank) January 23, 2018

Jake Paul is at it again, baiting for views & money. First his $64 rip off program that several of KIDS are being manipulated into buying & then a 13 minute video "discussing" the Logan problem…yeah get off this platform. We don't want you here. pic.twitter.com/94mzDYBxu7 — Olivia Rena (@OliviaRenax) January 23, 2018

jake paul defending his brother is like dumb and dumber trying to defend each other — coldgamebur (@angvza) January 23, 2018

"What Logan did was very very wrong" …but I'm still gonna use it as click bait & to rack up that sweet YouTube money… ain't that right @jakepaul ? pic.twitter.com/mOywXb56jf — Lizzi Hill (@lizzihill) January 23, 2018

His lead up to addressing his brother's disrespectful video is: "It's time to take a fat W right there," because he won a prank war with his buddies. My. Fucking. Dude. — Julia 💀 Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) January 23, 2018

