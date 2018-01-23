WWE Fires Enzo Amore After Cruiserweight Champ Is Accused Of Raping A Woman

In a move that should shock no one, the WWE decided to fire Enzo Amore. The Cruiserweight champion was released after he was accused of raping a woman!

Really, it was only a matter of time that the WWE decided to do something about Enzo Amore. The 31-year-old Superstar was suspended on Jan. 22 after a woman going by Philomena (and known as @MissGucciWitch on Twitter) accused Enzo of raping her in “mid October” 2017. The WWE was quick to issue a statement on how it has “zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault,” and on Jan. 23, they vacated the Cruiserweight Championship — by firing Enzo. “WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore),” the company said in a statement. The “realest guy in the room” has now been kicked out of the company.

During the alleged incident, Philomenia claims that designer Tyler Grosso and fashion blogger Layla Shapiro “got me way f*cked up” and left her on a couch, all while “knowing what was about to happen.” She claims Enzo then restrained her and “it happened.” Layla reportedly denied the allegations that she was “100% involved” in the alleged incident, going off about the accusations in a series of now-deleted tweets. “I RESPECT ANYONE STRONG ENOUGH TO SPEAK UP ABOUT ASSAULT, IF ITS f–kING TRUE. CLINGING ON TO FAMOUS PEOPLE AND LYING ABOUT A CASE FOR A CHECK IS SICK AND ILLEGAL AND THE TRUTH ALWAYS COME TO THE LIGHT. PUT ME UNDER A LIE DETECTOR RIGHT NOW,” she tweeted, according to Wrestling Inc.

Enzo was scheduled to defend the Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28 against Cedric Alexander, 28, (who earned the No. 1 contender spot after Rich Swann, 26, the previous challenger, was arrested and charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment on Dec. 9. He was subsequently suspended.) What this means for the championship or the overall Cruiserweight division remains up in the air.

Though he was reportedly prone to aggravating his fellow Superstars backstage, Enzo was a much-needed shot in the arm for the Cruiserweights. The Division consistently ranked at the bottom of WWE’s YouTube viewership, according to Forbes. He brought some star power and storyline direction to the struggling brand. The WWE may be able to use this setback as a chance to revamp the entire division and recapture the excitement generated by the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic.

